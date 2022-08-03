Congresswoman Jackie Walorski killed in car crash

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Representative Jackie Walorski, a Republican from Indiana’s 2nd district, was killed in an automobile accident on Wednesday.

According to a reporter for an Indiana CBS affiliate, Ms Walorski died following a crash in Elkhart County at 12.32 pm local time.

A spokesperson from her office did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation from The Independent.

More follows...