Congresswoman Jackie Walorski killed in car crash
US Representative Jackie Walorski, a Republican from Indiana’s 2nd district, was killed in an automobile accident on Wednesday.
According to a reporter for an Indiana CBS affiliate, Ms Walorski died following a crash in Elkhart County at 12.32 pm local time.
A spokesperson from her office did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation from The Independent.
More follows...
