Live updates: UN General Assembly

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro, who is seeking reelection next month, used his speech at the U.N. General Assembly to promote the merits of his administration

Tuesday 20 September 2022 16:05

Live updates: UN General Assembly

The Latest on the opening day of the United Nations General Assembly's annual high-level meeting (all times EDT):

10:45 a.m.

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro, who is seeking reelection next month, used his speech at the U.N. General Assembly to promote the merits of his administration.

Bolsonaro’s speech Tuesday focused heavily on the economy, starting with the welfare program distributed to millions of Brazilians during the pandemic. The program was recently renewed until December. Bolsonaro also stressed a falling unemployment rate and disinflation in Latin America’s largest nation.

He also took a dig at his main rival, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who leads all polls to return to the presidency he held between 2003 and 2010. Bolsanaro pointed to da Silva's conviction on money laundering and corruption charges.

The far-right leader also defended Brazil's willingness to negotiate over the Russian invasion of Ukraine, calling for a ceasefire but renouncing sanctions and economic isolation.

Bolsonaro was the first world leader to speak during debate on the first day of the U.N. General Assembly’s meeting. U.S. President Joe Biden would traditionally speak second, but his time was pushed to Wednesday because of the funeral of England’s queen.

