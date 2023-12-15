White House wants Israel to begin ‘precise targeting’ of Hamas

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Biden administration is urging the Israeli government to abandon its heavy bombing of the Gaza Strip in favour of a strategy that would see the Israeli Defence Forces step up ground operations with the aim of capturing or killing top Hamas leaders.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has told reporters there would be an eventual “transition to another phase of this war” that is “focused in more precise ways on targeting the leadership and on intelligence-driven operations”.

Mr Sullivan, who met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top Israeli officials on Thursday, was briefed by the Israelis on “objectives, phasing, and setting conditions for shifts over time from high-intensity clearing operations to lower intensity surgical operations against Hamas remnants” during his meetings in Tel Aviv.

The White House said Mr Sullivan “described US efforts in coordination with allies and partners to deter any attempt to expand the conflict regionally, including in the Red Sea, and expressed President Biden’s commitment to restoring calm along the Blue Line through a combination of deterrence and diplomacy”.

But the top White House aide did not go into detail as to the timing of the “transition” he mentioned, but stressed that he had, in fact, discussed the matter with the Israeli government.

“When exactly that happens and under exactly what conditions will be a continuing intensive discussion between the United States and Israel,” he said.

Mr Sullivan, who left Israel on Friday, also said in a statement that his Israeli counterpart, Tzachi Hanegbi, had informed him that the Israeli government is now allowing the use of the Kerem Shalom border crossing for delivery of aid into Gaza.

“We welcome this significant step,” he said, adding that President Joe Biden had personally raised the matter with Mr Netanyahu.

Mr Sullivan also said that the US “remains committed to expanding and sustaining the flow of humanitarian assistance into Gaza” and would “will continue to work closely with Egypt and other partners” to ensure that aid continues to flow into Gaza through the Rafah border crossing as well.

“We hope that this new opening will ease congestion and help facilitate the delivery of life-saving assistance to those who need it urgently in Gaza,” he added.

With additional reporting by agencies