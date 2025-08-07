Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

James Carville says Democrats need a radical plan to ‘save democracy,’ including new states

80-year-old strategist calls for expanding Supreme Court and adding Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico as states

Gustaf Kilander
in Washington D.C.
Thursday 07 August 2025 22:14 BST
Comments
James Carville's lays out his plan for Democrats to 'save democracy'

Democratic strategist and former Bill Clinton adviser James Carville has suggested that Democrats may have to add new states and seats to the Supreme Court to save democracy.

Carville, who made the comments during Wednesday’s episode of his Politics War Room podcast, said Democrats “are right when they say this democracy is really imperfect.”

The strategist said the changes had to be made if Democrats manage to win the House, the Senate, and the White House in 2028, which he called “certainly not impossible.”

“They are just going to have to unilaterally add Puerto Rico and [the] District of Columbia [as] states … They’re just going to have to do it,” the 80-year-old said. “And they may have to expand the [Supreme Court] to 13 members.”

Congress would be able to enact legislation to expand the size of the nation’s highest court. Still, the idea hasn’t garnered significant support outside of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party. Four Democrats introduced a bill to expand the court in 2021. It was reintroduced in 2023.

James Carville argued that Democrats may have to expand the Supreme Court and add new states to save democracy
James Carville argued that Democrats may have to expand the Supreme Court and add new states to save democracy (Getty Images for Amazon Studios)
Recommended

The size of the Supreme Court has fluctuated since it was established in 1789, but it has remained at nine since 1869.

Congress could also approve statehood for Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., but the proposal has never been close to passing. In 1979, the D.C. Voting Rights Amendment, which would have given D.C. certain state-like rights, such as representation in Congress, without actually making it a state, passed Congress by the required two-thirds majority but was only ratified by 16 states. Thirty-eight were needed for the Amendment to pass.

Carville also argued that Democrats should push for legislation to regulate congressional redistricting amid an effort by Texas Republicans to gerrymander five districts in the state held by Democrats.

Carville, seen here in 1999, served as an adviser to President Bill Clinton, helping him win the 1992 election
Carville, seen here in 1999, served as an adviser to President Bill Clinton, helping him win the 1992 election (AFP via Getty Images)

In July, Carville said in a New York Times op-ed that “The Democratic Party is in shambles” and that it was “steamrolling toward a civilized civil war.”

While Carville didn’t address how likely his proposals were to succeed, he argued that the political environment the Democrats find themselves in requires that they take on proposals that would appear radical in different times.

“Any of those things in isolation, I would be skeptical about. ... I would say, ‘Well, I don’t know if that’s the greatest idea in the world, you’re opening Pandora’s Box,’” he said. “If you want to save democracy, I think you've got to do all of those things because we just are moving further and further away from being anything close to democracy.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in