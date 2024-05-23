Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Former FBI director James Comey says that there is “zero chance” that Donald Trump will be acquitted by the jury in his New York City hush money trial.

Mr Comey, who served as director of the FBI from 2013 until 2017, said that prosecutors built a “very strong circumstantial case” by tying together evidence like documents, checks, phone calls, messages and Mr Trump’s words to prove their allegations.

“There’s an overwhelming chance of a conviction, a significant, but much smaller chance, of a hung jury and zero chance of an acquittal,” Mr Comey told host NewsNation Dan Abrams on Wednesday.

After weeks of testimony from 20 different witnesses, the prosecution against the former president rested its case on Monday.

“That circumstantial case, at least in my experience having tried a lot of cases, is very, very powerful with a jury,” Mr Comey added.

His current prediction is a significant deviation from his thoughts on the case when the indictment was unveiled last year.

“I wasn’t sure that I would have [brought the case] when I read the indictment,” he explained to Abrams.

Mr Comey was a US attorney for the Southern District of New York (SDNY) during the Bush administration.

He added, “But now having seen the case, I’m not sure after investigating it how they wouldn’t bring it.”

The former FBI director said Manhattan prosecutors have a “much stronger case” than he imagined.

Mr Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in New York. Prosecutors allege he was trying to cover up hush money payments made to an adult film star before the 2016 presidential election to prevent her from coming forward with a story about an alleged affair.

He denies the affair and has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Closing arguments are expected to begin next week. After, jury deliberations will commence where they will determine if Mr Trump is guilty of falsifying business records.