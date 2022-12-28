Democrat Jamie Raskin reveals cancer diagnosis

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Democrat Jamie Raskin has revealed he has been diagnosed with lymphoma.

The Maryland Congressman who played a prominent role in the January 6 House committee investigation into the Capitol riots said in a statement it was a “serious but curable form of cancer”.

“After several days of tests, I have been diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma,” Mr Raskin said in a statement on Wednesday.

He said he would continue to work in Congress while receiving chemo-immunotherapy treatment, but had been told by doctors to limit his exposure to Covid-19 and other viruses.

“Prognosis for most people in my situation is excellent after four months of treatment,” he said.

“I plan to get through this and, in the meantime, to keep making progress every day in Congress for American democracy,” Mr Raskin added.

Mr Raskin was one of nine members who served on the January 6 committee that released its final report into the 2021 insurrection earlier this month.

He was also a lead manager on Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial in January 2021, and the Democrats ranking member on the House Oversight Committee.

According to the Lymphoma Research Foundation, diffuse large B cell lymphoma is an aggressive form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma that targets white blood cells.

“In addition to destroying cancer cells, chemotherapy impairs natural antibodies and undermines the body’s immune system. I am advised that it also causes hair loss and weight gain (although I am still holding out hope for the kind that causes hair gain and weight loss).

