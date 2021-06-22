Mental health law named in Rep Jamie Raskin’s son’s memory takes effect 1 July

A new mental health law honouring Democratic Maryland Rep Jamie Raskin’s son, Tommy, who died last year by suicide, is set to come into effect next month.

Under the Thomas Bloom Raskin Act, which takes effect on 1 July, Maryland’s 211 crisis call centres will be expanded so that trained counselors can periodically reach out to those in need of mental health support, rather than having to wait for them to call during times of crisis.

The law received unanimous support in the state’s general assembly and was the first bill signed by Governor Larry Hogan, a Republican, after the legislative session.

Mr Raskin joined with Mr Hogan and other lawmakers to champion the bill on Monday.

In a tweet that day, the Maryland representative thanked the lawmakers behind the legislation, asserting that his family was “honoured to be associated” with the effort.

He also thanked Mr Hogan in a separate tweet for prioritising the bill.

“His continued support for @211Maryland reflects the multi-partisan consensus in America that we must together address our nation’s mental & emotional health crisis,” Mr Raskin said.

The initiative was also celebrated by 211 Maryland, which sought to honour Tommy, who was 25 when he died, on its website.

“You are not alone! Tommy Raskin walked in your shoes too,” the crisis centre said in a statement on its website outlining the new 211 Health Check programme launched through the new bill.

“Tommy struggled with depression before taking his own life,” 211 Maryland said. “It’s his memory that we honor with the Thomas Bloom Raskin Act/211 Health Check.”

Maryland residents wishing to register with the program are told to text “HealthCheck” to 211-MD1* to sign up for texts.

Those registered will receive “supportive text messages” leading up to the launch of 211 Health Check, which 211 Maryland says is expected this summer.

“You’ll be the first to know when 211 Health Check launches. You’ll get a text message inviting you to schedule your first call,” the crisis centre said on its website.

Those in the state in need of immediate help, however, are still able to dial 2-1-1 and press 1.

Need help? Call Samaritans on 116 123.