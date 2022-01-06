Joe Biden slammed his predecessor Donald Trump in a speech on the anniversary of the insurrection at the Capitol, saying that he was watching the violence unfold on TV and “doing nothing as police were assaulted”.

“The Bible tells us that we shall know the truth and the truth shall make us free. We shall know the truth. Well, here is the God’s truth about January 6 2021 … rioters rampaging waving for the first time inside this Capitol the Confederate flag that symbolizes the cause to destroy America, to rip us apart. Even during the Civil War that never, ever happened. But it happened here in 2021,” Mr Biden said in Statutory Hall in the Capitol building.

He said Mr Trump had “just rallied the mob to attack” and was “sitting in a private dining room off the Oval Office in the White House, watching it all on television, and doing nothing for hours as police were assaulted, lives at risk, the nation’s Capitol under siege”.

“This wasn’t a group of tourists. This was an armed insurrection,” Mr Biden said referring to the crowd of Trump supporters who laid siege to Congress.

“They weren’t looking to save the cause of America. They were looking to subvert the Constitution,” he added.

“We must be absolutely clear about what is true and what is a lie. And here’s the truth: The former President of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election. He’s done so because he values power over principle, because he sees his own interests as more important than his country’s interests ... And because his bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy or our Constitution, he can’t accept he lost,” Mr Biden said.

“He’s not just the former president, he’s the defeated former president,” the president said of Mr Trump.

Mr Biden said Trump “supporters are trying to rewrite history”, falsely claiming that election day 2020 was the actual insurrection.

“Can you think of a more twisted way to look at this country? To look at America?” the president asked.

He blasted Republicans for supporting Mr Trump, saying that they “seem no longer to want to be the party of Lincoln, Eisenhower, Reagan, the Bushes”.

More follows...