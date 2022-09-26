Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Capitol rioter who received call from White House on Jan 6 is identified

It’s unclear whether the nine-second phone call was made by mistake and it’s not known who in the White House placed the call

Andrew Feinberg
Monday 26 September 2022 15:34
Comments
January 6 committee adviser says someone at White House called Capitol rioter

The recipient of an outgoing phone call made from the White House switchboard to January 6 rioter was a New York man who spent approximately ten minutes inside the Capitol that day.

According to CNN, the nine-second call was placed to a mobile phone belonging to Anton Lunyk, a 26-year-old supporter of former president Donald Trump who travelled to Washington from Brooklyn, New York and attended the “Stop the Steal” rally at the Ellipse which immediately preceded the attack on the Capitol.

In April, Lunyk was sentenced on charges that he’d entered and illegally demonstrated inside the Capitol, which had been filed based on video surveillance showing him and two friends — Francis Connor and Antonio Ferrigno — crossing into the building through a door in the Senate wing.

Lunyk and his friends were later seen in the background of streaming video posted by Anthime Glonet, a notorious racist troll and Trump supporter known online as Baked Alaska, in the Capitol “hideaway” office of Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon.

Surveillance footage showed Lunyk, Connor and Ferrigno leaving the Capitol through an open window at approximately 3.12 pm that day.

Recommended

The brief call from the White House switchboard to his mobile phone — which was not mentioned in any documents related to the case against Lunyk — came in approximately 90 minutes later while the three men were on their way back to New York by car.

It is not known who in the White House placed the call, or if the call was intentional or placed to Lunyk’s phone by mistake.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in