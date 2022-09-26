Capitol rioter who received call from White House on Jan 6 is identified

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The recipient of an outgoing phone call made from the White House switchboard to January 6 rioter was a New York man who spent approximately ten minutes inside the Capitol that day.

According to CNN, the nine-second call was placed to a mobile phone belonging to Anton Lunyk, a 26-year-old supporter of former president Donald Trump who travelled to Washington from Brooklyn, New York and attended the “Stop the Steal” rally at the Ellipse which immediately preceded the attack on the Capitol.

In April, Lunyk was sentenced on charges that he’d entered and illegally demonstrated inside the Capitol, which had been filed based on video surveillance showing him and two friends — Francis Connor and Antonio Ferrigno — crossing into the building through a door in the Senate wing.

Lunyk and his friends were later seen in the background of streaming video posted by Anthime Glonet, a notorious racist troll and Trump supporter known online as Baked Alaska, in the Capitol “hideaway” office of Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon.

Surveillance footage showed Lunyk, Connor and Ferrigno leaving the Capitol through an open window at approximately 3.12 pm that day.

The brief call from the White House switchboard to his mobile phone — which was not mentioned in any documents related to the case against Lunyk — came in approximately 90 minutes later while the three men were on their way back to New York by car.

It is not known who in the White House placed the call, or if the call was intentional or placed to Lunyk’s phone by mistake.