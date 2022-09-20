Jan 6 committee announces date of final public hearing
The hearing will come right before Congress breaks for recess.
The House select committee investigating the riot at the US Capitol on 6 January will hold its next hearing next Wednesday, Chairman Bennie Thompson toldThe New York Times on Tuesday.
Mr Thompson said this will likely be its final hearing barring new developments. The hearing comes after the August recess ended and no hearings have been held since the House reconvened.
Before the House went for a break, Vice Chairwoman Liz Cheney indicated that while the committee hoped to wrap up hearings in July, new developments meant that the committee would likely hold hearings in August.
Notably, the committee is also running out of time to present its report. Its mandate runs out on 31 December and Republicans are expected to take over the House of Representatives in November’s midterm election.
Similarly, three members of the committee will exit Congress at the beginning of next year. Ms Cheney lost her primary for Wyoming’s at-large district to Harriet Hageman, largely as a consequence for her constant criticism of former president Donald Trump and her membership on the committee.
The committee’s other Republican, Representative Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, chose not to seek reelection as did Democratic Representative Stephanie Murphy of Florida. Democratic Representative Elaine Luria, another member of the committee, also faces a difficult re-election campaign in Virginia’s 2nd district.
The committee is slated to submit its final report before the end of the year, though Axios reported that it will likely not release the report until after the election.
The last hearing was held before the FBI executed a search warrant on Mr Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida.
