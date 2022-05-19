Jan 6 committee asks GOP congressman for information about tour he led the day before riot
The House select committee investigating the 6 January 2021 attack on the Capitol has asked Georgia Representative Barry Loudermilk to give evidence about a tour he allegedly led the day before a mob of former president Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the building.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies