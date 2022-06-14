House January 6 committee postpones next hearing

The House January 6 select committee has postponed the Wednesday hearing at which it was to hear testimony regarding Donald Trump’s attempts to hijack the Department of Justice and use its authority to support his push to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

“The Select Committee hearing scheduled for Wednesday, June 15 has been postponed. The Select Committee’s next hearing will take place Thursday, June 16,” the committee said in a release.

Speaking on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, select committee member Representative Zoe Lofgren said the delay was “no big deal” and is due to committee staff needing more time for “firming up” the panel’s extensive multimedia presentations, which include videotaped depositions from over 1,000 witnesses.

“I’ll tell you that the putting together the video and exhibits is an exhausting exercise for our very small video staff,” she said.

“We were going to have one, two, three [hearings] in one week and it is just — it is too much to put it altogether. So we’re trying to give them a little room ... to do their technical work.”

The select committee plans to hold a series of six hearings during the month of June, during which the nine-member panel plans to roll out preliminary findings from its’ year-long investigation into what committee members have described as a “coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and prevent the transfer of power”.

The first two of the six hearings took place on 9 June and 13 June.