Ex-Trump cabinet member Elaine Chao has spoken to Jan 6 committee, report says

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao has become the latest senior Trump administration official to sit for an interview with the Janaury 6 committee, according to a new CNN report.

Citing anonymous sources, CNN reported that former Education Secretary Betsy Devos and national security adviser Robert O’Brien are also in discussions to provide testimony for the committee.

Ms Chao resigned immediately after the attack on the US Capitol and discussed removing Donald Trump under the 25th Amendment, according to testimony provided to the House select committee.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also spoke with the committee on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press, while Mr Trump’s Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin testified in July.

On Sunday, committee vice-chair Liz Cheney said the panel were preparing to interview more former cabinet secretaries as part of its investigation into the US Capitol riot and Mr Trump’s multi-pronged efforts to overturn his election loss to Joe Biden.

Ms Cheney added that they were prepared to subpoena Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas, to discuss her role in the siege on the Capitol.

At least nine former Trump cabinet members who were in their roles on January 6 have now testified before the committee.

After holding eight blockbuster public hearings over the summer, the January 6 committee has said it will resume sitting in September.

The committee is also focusing on a last-ditch scheme to send fake electors from battleground states to stop Mr Biden’s victory when Congress met for the typical routine job of certifying the state election results.