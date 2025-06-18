Far-right flag used by Jan 6 rioters flown above government agency in DC

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A flag associated with far right groups that was used by January 6 rioters was flown above a government agency headquarters in Washington D.C. last week.

A picture of the “Appeal to Heaven” flag, flying just below the U.S. flag was shared by Kelly Loeffler, the former senator from Georgia and current administrator of the Small Business Administration on June 11.

“Today at SBA’s Flag Day Ceremony, we proudly raised a new AMERICAN MADE flag over our headquarters in Washington,” Loeffler wrote. “It is a privilege to serve under its Stars and Stripes - on behalf of the 34 million small businesses who represent the best of America.”

The “Appeal to Heaven” flag, also known as the “Pine Tree flag”, dates back to the Revolutionary War, and in recent years has become linked to Christian Nationalists. Others use it to show their identification with a patriotic movement that focuses on the founding fathers and the American Revolution.

open image in gallery The 'Appeal to Heaven' flag is seen flying above the Small Business Administration headquarters in Washington D.C. The flag has been associated with Christian Nationalists and was carried by some of the January 6 rioters ( SBA_Kelly/ X )

Sources told WIRED that the “Appeal to Heaven” flag above the SBA building was raised for less than a day. It is unclear who raised it, an unnamed staffer told the outlet.

The Independent has reached out to the SBA for comment.

As of Wednesday the picture remained on Loeffler’s official profile on X.

The flag has been at the center of controversy previously, including last summer when reports emerged that it had been flown multiple times outside the New Jersey vacation home of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito in 2023.

Around the same time The New York Times reported that another flagpole on the judge’s front lawn at a property in Virginia had flown an upside-down American flag in late 2020 and early 2021, in the days after Joe Biden took office.

The “Appeal To Heaven” flag and the inverted US flag were both embraced by supporters of Donald Trump’s “Stop The Steal” campaign, which falsely claimed Biden’s victory was fraudulent.

open image in gallery A picture of the controversial flag was posted by SBA administrator and former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler, on June 11 ( 2025 Getty Images )

Last year, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson also displayed the flag outside of his office, though both men said they did not know that the flag was associated with election deniers.

Loeffler has raised eyebrows previously for run-ins with far-right and even white supremacism, though she has denied it was intentional.

Back in January 2021, she posed for a selfie with well-known white supremacist Chester Doles, a self-proclaimed neo-Nazi, who spent decades in the KKK.

“Kelly had no idea who that was, and if she had she would have kicked him out immediately because we condemn in the most vociferous terms everything that he stands for,” a spokesman for Loeffler, told the Journal Constitution at the time.