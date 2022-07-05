Jan 6 hearing: Next date revealed as focus turns to Trump’s role in urging mob into Capitol riot

Committee will hold at least two more public hearings

John Bowden
Tuesday 05 July 2022 22:32
Comments
(The Independent)

The Jan 6 committee will meet for its next public hearing a week from Tuesday, lawmakers have announced.

A short notice was posted on Twitter by the panel’s members late Tuesday afternoon. The news comes a week exactly since the last hearing of the riot committee featured the explosive testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson, a high-ranking White House staffer.

The next hearing will focus on Donald Trump and his allies’ role in luring thousands of Mr Trump’s supporter to the nation’s capital for the day of the riot itself, members revealed in interviews over the weekend.

More follows...

