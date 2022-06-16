Trump White House attorneys called plan to overturn election ‘completely crazy’

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Thursday 16 June 2022 19:14
Donald Trump’s own White House attorneys called the plan to overturn the 2020 election “completely crazy” and “nutty”, according to interviews with the House Select Committee investigating January 6.

Former White House lawyer Eric Herschmann said he told conservative lawyer John Eastman, who pushed the idea that then-Vice President Mike Pence had the power to overturn the election, “hold on a second, I want to understand what you’re saying. You’re saying that you believe that the vice president, acting as president of the Senate, can be the sole decision-maker in who becomes the next president of the United States?”

More follows...

