Former Trump administration advisor and alt-right personality Steve Bannon threatened to impeach “everybody at DoJ” after it was suggested that his former boss could face an indictment for his alleged role in the January 6 Capitol riot.

The incendiary comments were delivered by the Conservative podcast host on his show “War Room: Pandemic” ahead of the January 6 House select committee second public hearing, scheduled to begin at 10am EST on Monday.

In the clip, which was shared by attorney Ron Filipkowski late Sunday night, the far-right agitator specifies that he’ll be coming after “everybody” at the DoJ with impeachments, including Attorney General Merrick Garland.

“Trump won the presidency. And he is the legitimate president of the United States and your guy’s illegitimate, and the American people are awakening to that,” the former Trump advisor began, alluding to the ex-president’s “big lie” that the 2020 elections were stolen through unproven claims of voter fraud.

“And we don’t care what you have to say and I dare Merrick Garland to take that crap there last night and try to indict Donald J Trump. We dare you. Because we will impeach. We’re winning in November, and we’re going to impeach you and everybody around you.”

Before delivering an expletive directed at the DoJ, Mr Bannon then closed the clip by stating: “Screw the White House. We’re going to impeach you and everybody at DoJ!”

In recent days, members of the January 6 committee have gone on weekend news programmes to indicate that they have found enough evidence to indict Mr Trump over his claims to invalidate the 2020 elections.

Rep Adam Schiff said while appearing on ABC News that the Justice Department should seriously begin to consider the possibility of putting Mr Trump in front of a jury for his connections to the violent mob that descended on the Capitol in January 2021.

“Once the evidence is accumulated the Justice Department needs to make a decision about whether it can prove to a jury beyond a reasonable doubt the president’s guilt or anyone else’s,” Mr Schiff said on ABC News. “But they need to be investigated if there’s credible evidence, which I think there is.” He added: “I would like to see the Justice Department investigate any credible allegation of criminal activity on the part of Donald Trump...There are certain actions, parts of these different lines of effort to overturn the election that I don’t see evidence the Justice Department is investigating.”

Mr Bannon is staring down his own criminal trial with the Justice Department, which is set to begin next month in Washington, DC. The once trusted advisor of the former president is scheduled to go before a judge in a criminal contempt-of-Congress case the DoJ brought against him last fall for not complying with the January 6 committee’s subpoena.

For his part, Mr Bannon has continued to plead not guilty.