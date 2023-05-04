Jump to content

Watch live: Lawyers speak after four Proud Boys convicted over Jan 6 riot

Francesca Casonato
Thursday 04 May 2023 17:41
A jury has convicted the former leader of the far-right gang the Proud Boys and three of its members for treason-related charges in connection with the January 6 riots.

Enrique Tarrio, the former leader of the neo-fascist group, and three lieutenants were convicted of seditious conspiracy on 4 May for their roles in the attack, after hearing how they stormed the halls of Congress on 6 January, 2021.

A jury did not reach a verdict for a fifth member of the group who was on trial.

This marks the first successful seditious conspiracy charge against a January 6 defendant who wasn’t at the Capitol that day and follows six days of deliberation in Washington DC, after a more than four-month trial.

