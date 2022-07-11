Jan 6 committee reschedules final prime time hearing after receiving new information

The House select committee investigating the Capitol riot on January 6 is rescheduling what would have been its final prime time hearing on Thursday upon receiving new information.

NBC News’s Ali Vitali and Haley Talbot reported the reschedule on Monday, one day before the committee’s next scheduled hearing which will happen on Tuesday afternoon.

The hearing was reportedly meant to be the select committee’s final prime time hearing after it’s first one last month that kicked off the raft of hearings. The hearing was never formally announced but was expected.

The news comes a day after it was announced that Steve Bannon, one of former president Donald Trump’s closest advisers, would testify before the select committee. Representative Zoe Lofgren, a member of the select committee,