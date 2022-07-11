Jan 6 committee reschedules final prime time hearing after receiving new information
The House select committee investigating the Capitol riot on January 6 is rescheduling what would have been its final prime time hearing on Thursday upon receiving new information.
NBC News’s Ali Vitali and Haley Talbot reported the reschedule on Monday, one day before the committee’s next scheduled hearing which will happen on Tuesday afternoon.
The hearing was reportedly meant to be the select committee’s final prime time hearing after it’s first one last month that kicked off the raft of hearings. The hearing was never formally announced but was expected.
The news comes a day after it was announced that Steve Bannon, one of former president Donald Trump’s closest advisers, would testify before the select committee. Representative Zoe Lofgren, a member of the select committee,
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies