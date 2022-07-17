A member of the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on Congress says the Secret Service has contradicted itself in statements it made publicly and to his colleagues regarding whether text messages from the day of the attack are still accessible.

The controversy arose in recent days after the Inspector General of the Department of Homeland Security (OIG) wrote to the panel and declared that the agency had not only instigated delays in turning over materials related to January 6 but also had apparently deleted some relevant text messages after being informed of the need to hand them over to the OIG’s office.

Mr Kinzinger said on Sunday in an interview with CBS’s Face the Nation that the agency had stated in one instance that they had lost all or some of the texts requested by lawmakers on the panel, while at another point declaring that they had turned over all “relevant” messages to the OIG.

It isn’t yet clear how many messages have been turned over to the OIG. The select committee has set a deadline of Tuesday for its subpoena of text messages and other phone records from the Secret Service.

More follows...