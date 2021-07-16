Biden picks Jane Hartley to serve as US ambassador to the UK

President Joe Biden has chosen Jane Hartley to serve as the US ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Ms Hartley served as the US ambassador to France and Monaco from 2014 to 2017 under President Barack Obama.

The UK ambassadorship along with the US posting in Paris is thought to be the most prestigious diplomatic pastings for an American President to fill.

The London position is often considered to be the one of most consequence and heft because of the longtime diplomatic, military and historical relationship between the UK and the US.

Both the jobs in London and Paris come with historical mansions in the middle of the capitals for whoever is tapped by the president.

In the recent past, the London posting has often gone to a close friend of the president or a major donor to their campaign and has often been one of the first nominations that the president announces.

Former President Donald Trump announced before he entered the White House that Robert “Woody” Johnson, the great-grandson of the founder of Johnson & Johnson pharmaceuticals, would serve as his UK ambassador.

The Biden administration has had problems finding the right person for the job, considering a broad arrange of possible nominees for the position, such as former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and former secretary of state Colin Powell, who served under President George W Bush.

The White House has also been in touch with individuals who have served as Foreign Service officers for the majority of their careers, The Washington Post reported.

The administration considered selecting a Black person for the position. There has never been a Black ambassador to the UK from the US and the would-be historic nomination would come after Harry and Meaghan made allegations of racism with the Royal Household, something the family has pushed back on.

Ms Hartley was a significant fundraiser for Mr Obama and a major “bundler” for the Biden campaign. A “bundler” is someone who organizes and solicits donations from other donors. Checks from these donors can arrive in bundles, from which the expression derives.

Because of Mr Biden’s extensive list of longtime friends and supporters, some people close to the president were surprised by the Hartley pick, according to The Post.

But they also cited her support for Mr Biden from before the 2020 Democratic Iowa caucuses, where he only got the fourth most votes. Ms Hartley didn’t give up on the Biden campaign throughout its slump, as some other donors did.

Ms Hartley has served as the chief executive at economic and political advisory firm, the Observatory Group. She has also worked at the Department of Housing and Urban Development, as well as in the White House during the presidency of Jimmy Carter.

She’s married to the chief executive of investment bank Evercore, Ralph Schlosstein.

While the ambassador's post has been vacant in London, career diplomat Yael Lempert has been taking up the mantle.