MAGA ‘South Park’ actor responds to show’s brutal take on Trump administration

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

MAGA South Park actor Janeshia Adams-Ginyard has responded to the show’s brutal takedown of President Trump.

“They go after everybody, everybody is up for grabs on South Park,” Adams-Ginyard told TMZ as they interviewed her between flights at Los Angeles International Airport.

The actor, who is not shy about her support for the president, said that “South Park has an amazing way of mirroring what is actually happening in the world right now, like we are having issues with our immigration –let’s not lie,”

In the latest season, the Comedy Central show has skewered the Trump administration by portraying the president cozying up to Satan, butchering Kristi Noem for admitting to shooting her puppy, and criticizing Immigration and Customs Enforcement, aka ICE.

Adams-Ginyard, who voiced the Black female version of Eric Cartman in the 2023 series special Joining the Panderverse, also expressed her contempt for California Governor Gavin Newsom and called for the TV show to lambast him in an episode.

The actor called out Gov. Gavin Newsom in the fleeting interview ( Getty )

“Let’s be honest with the fact that America needs to make some changes with how things are being ran, and I’m in California – I need to have [Gov. Gavin] Newsom go. Come on y’all, Trey [Parker] and Matt [Stone], get on Gavin’s a*** right now because he’s horrible. He trash.”

Despite her outward support for the president, she doubled down on her stance, saying, “I don’t think it was crossing the line.”

Adams-Ginyard went on to praise Trump for “having a sense of humor,” adding that he had every right to say what he wanted.

“They’ve been going after everybody. Red or blue – it don’t even matter.”

The stuntwoman also shared her thoughts on right and left-wing people more generally, saying that “a lot of conservatives have a sense of humor,” adding that “it’s the liberals that don’t.”

She also told TMZ she agreed with the axing of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and said, “I need a couple other shows to go, he was the first one ‘bye bye.’”

“I need Whoopi [Goldberg] to go, I need Sunny Hostin, all of them. They can go too.”

The star said that the decisions were most definitely financial: “Everything comes down to dollars.”

As the interview came to a close, she struck out at Newsom again accusing him of “hiding billions of dollars that he had for the homeless,” delaying the build of a high speed railway, and saying “I need him to flat out say, he burned them peoples houses down,” on the topic of the devastating California wildfires at the start of this year.

The next South Park episode is set to air on August 20 on Comedy Central and on August 21 on Paramount+.