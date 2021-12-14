DC files civil suit seeking damages from Proud Boys, Oath Keepers for January 6 destruction

Suit is first by government agency seeking significant financial punishment

Tuesday 14 December 2021 17:29
<p>An accused rioter on 6 January was allowed to enrol in the US Army months later, a report found</p>

The attorney general of the District of Columbia filed a civil suit against dozens of members of the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and the organisations themselves on Tuesday as the effort to punish those responsible for the shocking violence and destruction ramps up.

While the House considers referring a second of former President Donald Trump’s closest aides for contempt of Congress after he ceased cooperation with the investigation into the Capitol riot, Karl Racine announced that he would seek to force the former president’s supporters to pay for the damage they wrought on the nation’s capital.

“I’m suing the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, the first civil lawsuit by a government entity against the Jan. 6 insurrectionists. They caused extensive damage to the District, our democracy and particularly the brave men and women of our Metropolitan Police Department,” said Mr Racine on Twitter.

“Today, we’re holding these insurrectionists accountable for conspiring to terrorize the District by planning, promoting, and participating in the deadly attack on the Capitol. I’m seeking damages in this case and will keep working to ensure such an assault never happens again,” he continued.

The exact amount sought for damages has yet to be defined, and will be revealed at trial, according to court documents.

More follows...

