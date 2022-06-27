House January 6 committee will hold surprise hearing on Tuesday

The House January 6 select committee will hold a surprise hearing on Tuesday 28 July at 1.00 pm, just days after chairman Bennie Thompson said the panel would pause a series of hearings it has held this month while committee members review newly-acquired evidence.

In a press release, the committee said the hearing’s purpose will be to “present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony,” but the panel did not elaborate on the identity of the witnesses or the nature of the evidence.

On Thursday, Mr Thompson closed the panel’s fifth public session by telling attendees and viewers that the committee’s next hearings would “show how Donald Trump tapped into the threat of violence, how he summoned a mob to Washington, and how after corruption and political pressure failed to keep Donald Trump in office, violence became the last option”.

The Mississippi Democrat said the select committee’s previous four public sessions had “spurred an influx of new information” that investigators and members were then “working to assess,” after which the hearings would resume to present “the most complete information possible”.

