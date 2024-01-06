FBI announces capture of Jan 6 ‘fugitives’ on third anniversary of attack

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The FBI announced that three individuals allegedly involved in the January 6 Capitol riot are in federal custody on the third anniversary of the attack.

“FBI arrests Jan. 6 fugitives early this morning in Lake County, FL,” the agency wrote on X on Saturday, 6 January, adding that the trio are expected to appear in federal court on 8 January in Ocala, Florida.

Two men and one woman were arrested: Joseph Daniel Hutchinson III, Jonathan Daniel Pollock, and Olivia Michele Pollock.

Mr Hutchinson, 27, and Ms Pollock, 33, were wanted for assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, aiding and abetting, knowingly entering restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Mr Pollock, 24, was wanted for the same offenses, as well as theft of government property.

The FBI warned that all three “should be considered armed and dangerous.”

FBI announces capture of three Jan 6 fugitives on third anniversary of riot (FBI)

Federal arrest warrants were issued for the trio — along with two others — on 25 June, 2021.

According to the criminal complaint, Mr Pollock came dressed to the Capitol riot wearing an all-camouflage outfit, including “ballistic plate-carrier vest” and kneepads. The complaint accuses him of stealing an officer’s riot shield and being physical with police, including “holding the officer’s neck, in a choking action.”

He had taken several weeks off work to travel to Washington DC, and when he returned, he apparently showed photos of himself to “brag to his coworkers about having been on the news.”

After returning to the office for a day, he told his superiors that “he had a ‘family emergency,’ left the worksite, and did not return again,” the complaint states.

Olivia Pollock, the sister of Jonathan Pollack, was wearing a white flag insignia, a green headband, and the same type of vest, according to the filing. Footage captured Ms Pollock carrying a flagpole with the American flag and allegedly stripping a baton from an officer.

The Pollock family owns a Lakeland, Florida gun shop, where Mr Hutchinson works. Footage captured Mr Hutchinson punching an officer, the filing states.

More than 1,200 people have been charged in connection to the Capitol riot, the Justice Department said. Like this trio, more than 450 have been charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers and over 1800 have been charged with entering or remaining in a restricted federal building.