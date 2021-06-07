Kushner wants ‘simpler’ relationship with Trump by no longer working with him

Jared Kushner, the son-in-law to Donald Trump and former adviser in the Trump administration, has told close allies that he wants a “simpler relationship” with the former president by no longer working for him, The New York Times reports.

Several members of the Trump campaign have stayed on Mr Trump’s staff after he left the Oval Office and moved back to his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago. This includes Bill Stepien and Brad Parscale, who were campaign managers to the former president.

But Mr Kushner, who worked as a senior adviser in the White House, was reportedly stepping away from his duties working alongside his father-in-law.

Instead he “wants to focus on writing his book and establishing a simpler relationship” with Mr Trump, The New York Times reports.

Mr Kushner is married to Ivanka Trump, the president’s eldest daughter, and became a prominent person within the Trump administration during Mr Trump’s only term.

While working as a senior adviser, Mr Kushner was involved in engaging in peace talks within the Middle East as well as orchestrating the Trump administration’s response to Covid-19. The adviser also assisted in Mr Trump’s re-election campaign.

The news that Mr Kushner could be stepping away from working with his father-in-law comes after CNN reported that the former adviser has “tapped out” from the Trump political sphere.

“Right now, he’s just checked out of politics,” one source told the publication.

Instead, Mr Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr and his daughter-in-law Lara Trump have taken on more prominent positions within the family – each sparking rumours of launching their own runs in politics.

While some members of the Trump family have moved into the spotlight after Mr Trump left the White House, both Mr Kushner and Ivanka Trump have taken a backseat.

The couple reportedly initially intended to move back to New York City after renting a home in Washington DC to work in the Trump administration. But reports indicated the couple decided against the move given the reception they might experience upon returning to Manhattan.

Instead, The Wall Street Journal reported in January that the couple was renting a Miami Beach condo for at least one year. Additionally, the couple purchased a $32 million plot of land in Indian Creek, a private island in Miami-Dade County, where they are expected to build a home for themselves and their three children.