Jared Kushner has claimed that the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago was another example of Donald Trump’s “enemies” persecuting him.

“President Trump is a fighter, he’s always been a fighter,” Mr Kushner told Fox News host Mark Levin on Saturday in his first public comments about the 8 August search of Mr Trump’s Florida home.

“In the way that he drives his enemies so crazy, they always over pursue him and make mistakes in trying to get him. That’s basically what happened here.”

Speculation has been mounting about which member of Mr Trump’s inner circle was helping the FBI, after reports emerged that the raid was based on information from a confidential human source.

After Trump’s attorney’s met with the FBI at Mar-a-Lago in June to discuss the return of the classified documents stored at the club, someone told the authorities that there could be further top secret documents stored there, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Mary Trump, the former president’s niece, last week told MSNBC that Mr Kushner could be the “Mar-a-Lago mole”.

“You have to look seriously at Jared Kushner,” she told the network.

Others have claimed that Mr Kushner and wife Ivanka Trump have been trying to “back away” from the former president.

“I think Jared Kushner has a great paranoia for reasons to do with his family’s past. He doesn’t ever want to ever go to jail,” Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson told MSNBC.

“I suspect that the FBI and folks have a persuasive argument there that he should talk.”

Mr Kushner appeared to hit back at the claims during the interview on Life, Liberty & Levin on Saturday.

“They’re leaking to the same sources they’re manufacturing fabulous claims that then get debunked shortly thereafter,” Mr Kushner said.

After leaving his role as a senior White House adviser, Mr Kushner launched a private investment firm that received $2bn from the Saudi Arabian Sovereign Wealth fund.