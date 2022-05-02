White House memoir by Jared Kushner to be published in August

Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of former president Donald Trump who served as a top aide to the ex-president despite no relevant experience or qualifications, will see his White House memoir published on 9 August.

Mr Kushner, the husband of Mr Trump’s daughter Ivanka, was named a senior adviser to the 45th president in early 2017, and was given a wide-ranging portfolio ranging from Middle East peace to securing personal protective equipment during the earliest days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

His book, Breaking History: A White House Memoir, will be released by Broadside Books, an imprint of HarperCollins catering to conservative readers.

A press release from the publisher says Mr Kushner will take readers "inside debates in the Oval Office, battles at the United Nations, meetings in Arab palaces, and intense negotiations in North Korea, China, Mexico”.

The former real estate executive will also relate his experiences "negotiating the largest trade deal in American history, passing bipartisan criminal justice reform, and achieving several of the most significant breakthroughs in diplomacy in the last fifty years: the peace deals known as the Abraham Accords”.

It’s unclear whether Mr Kushner’s memoir will also tackle his relationship with Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, who Mr Kushner reportedly provided with US intelligence via WhatsApp in order to help the Saudi prince seize power.

In addition to the reported seven-figure advance Mr Kushner received for the book, Mr Kushner also recently received an estimated $2bn investment in his new investment firm from Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.