Jared Kushner dodges questions on Mar-a-Lago raid in Fox interview: ‘I am not familiar’

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Tuesday 23 August 2022 17:39
Jared Kushner dodged questions on the Mar-a-Lago raid during an appearance on Fox & Friends Fox.

The former advisor to ex-President Donald Trump said he was “just as shocked as most people were” by the FBI raid on Mr Trump’s Florida residence earlier this month.

It’s been reported that Mr Trump had more than 300 classified documents at the private club.

“Why would the former president have that many classified things at Mar-a-Lago?” host Steve Doocy asked Mr Kushner on Tuesday.

“So I’m not familiar with what exactly the contents were,” Mr Kushner said.

“I just think you have to be very careful with what you read and obviously just wait for the facts to develop,” he added. “But there are so many things that have been hyperventilated about over the last years that turned out to be nothing.”

Mr Kushner was on Fox News to promote his new memoir Breaking History.

“I wanted people to really understand what it was like to be living through that when you know you’ve done nothing wrong, you’re there trying to get good things done,” he said.

“People are out there accusing you of all these crazy things and you have to prove that those things didn’t happen,” he claimed.

“Right, and know that they didn’t and almost took you down,” host Brian Kilmeade said. “And knowing that you’re innocent you gave all your time and all those interviews and still had to wonder if the process would work.”

More follows...

