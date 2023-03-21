Jump to content

Questions over Poland top politician's absence from campaign

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 21 March 2023 13:56
Poland Politics Kaczynski
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The absence of Poland’s top politician, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, from early electoral campaigning has raised questions about the health of the 73-year-old leader of the ruling party.

Kaczynski, who was touring Poland last fall and meeting with potential voters, has not returned to campaigning after his December knee surgery.

He was expected back on tour in early February, but now some party members are saying it will be mid-April.

The Onet.pl portal said Tuesday it had learned from Kaczynski aides that he developed sepsis after the surgery, which undercut his energy, and he is also having some knee pain.

Kaczynski is Poland’s policy maker and most powerful politician, despite holding no government office. He is the founder and leader of the right-wing Law and Justice party that has ruled since 2015, with small coalition partners.

His twin brother, President Lech Kaczynski, was killed in a plane crash in Russia in 2010.

