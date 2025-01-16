Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Texas Democratic Representative Jasmine Crockett has accused her South Carolina Republican rival Nancy Mace of exploiting “trans folk” to boost her campaign funds days after Mace appeared to challenge her to a fight during a heated congressional committee meeting.

Crockett appeared on MSNBC’s The ReidOut on Wednesday evening and told host Joy Reid about the moment the GOP congresswoman invited her to “take it outside” during a House Oversight Committee hearing after the pair became embroiled in a row over women’s rights.

The Democrat had said of Mace: “Somebody’s campaign coffers really are struggling right now, so she’s gonna keep saying ‘trans trans trans’ so that people will feel threatened and child, listen…”

Incensed, the Republican hit back: “I am no child! Do not call me a child. I am a grown woman. If you want to take it outside…”

Reflecting on the uproar, Crockett told Reid: “Right now, people play on the fact that they can make money.

“I literally had my team look up her FEC [Federal Election Commission] documents because in my soul, I was like, you must be broke.

“She’s not exactly broke, but I have three times as much money on hand. She needs some more money.

“So this was about money. And the idea that you would do it at the expense of children, or the idea that you would do it at the expense of one of your colleagues, is a problem.”

Jasmine Crockett appears on MSNBC’s The ReidOut on Wednesday January 15 2025 ( MSNBC/YouTube )

Reid responded: “I mean, the reality is, to your point of trying to raise money, she’s obviously looking for attention.

“This is somebody who said to her aides, allegedly, that she wanted during January 6 to get punched in the face so that she could go on Fox with a bruised face.

“This is somebody who knows that her party spent more than $200 million, $215 million on TV ads, specifically attacking trans rights. She used to be pro trans. She used to be pro LGTBQ. She shifted and now has decided this is her mission, it’s her ministry.”

The Democrat replied: “This was not a hearing about trans folk. I do want to be clear. But every single hearing she is going to talk about trans people. She did it today when we had a telework hearing.

“I don’t know what trans folk got to do with telework, but she was going to make sure that she brought it in. So she’s going to keep doing it because for some reason she’s making money.

“But I’m telling you, she’s not even making good money off of it. Like you probably could find something else to do. Maybe start serving your constituents.”