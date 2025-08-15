Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Right-wing TV host Sara Gonzales got herself thrown out of a town hall hosted by Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett in Texas on Thursday after heckling the congresswoman and calling her “a fake ghetto hoodrat.”

Crockett was reminiscing about her grandmother when Gonzales, who works for former Fox News host Glenn Beck’s Blaze TV, stood up and started berating her.

“Jasmine! The people of Dallas deserve better than a fake ghetto hoodrat!” Gonzales shouted. “Do they know you’re a rich kid from Missouri? Do they know you’re a spoiled rich kid from Missouri?”

open image in gallery Blaze TV anchor Sara Gonzales poses with a sign before interrupting Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett's town hall in Dallas, Texas, on Thursday August 14 2025 ( Sara Gonzales/X )

Her remarks drew an angry reaction from other members of the audience, and she was promptly hustled out of the venue by security.

As Gonzales left, a woman pushed against her and snarled: “Get your ass out of here!” Another man approached her and ordered her to “Get out! Get out!”

“Don’t touch me! Get her off me!” the journalist hit back. “Get off me! Get the f*** off me!”

She also continued to yell at Crockett: “Do your people know you’re a spoiled rich kid from Missouri?”

On the steps outside, Gonzales sarcastically asked police officers: “Are you proud?” They responded by demanding she leave the venue and threatened to place her in handcuffs if she refused to comply.

Gonzales subsequently posted a video of the incident on X captioned: “I confronted Jasmine Crockett at a townhall for being a fake hoodrat.”

The stunt appeared to be a calculated attempt to disrupt a Democrat’s town hall in response to numerous equivalent events held by Republicans descending into the chaos of late, most recently that of Nebraska Rep. Mike Flood, who was peppered with hostile questions from his constituents about the Donald Trump administration’s failure to release the Jeffrey Epstein files.

open image in gallery The outspoken Crockett has increasingly become one of the Democratic Party’s most prominent figureheads, leading to a conservative backlash against her ( Getty )

Gonzales was not the only person to protest Crockett at her event. Another woman shouted at the politician: “Jasmine, why do you hate white people? Why are you racist towards white people?”

Gonzales was at least correct in saying that Crockett hails from Missouri. The representative was born in St Louis but went on to attend prestigious universities in Tennessee and Texas before becoming a public defender in Bowie County, Texas, before running for public office.

Gonzales herself is the host of Blaze’s Sara Gonzales Unfiltered, which has run since 2019 and on which she has been billed as “everyone’s favorite spicy Latina,” with the show promising “a no-holds-barred take on news and culture.”