Rep Jasmine Crockett says she would go head to head with Trump in an IQ test

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rep Jasmine Crockett has said she would “absolutely” go head-to-head against President Donald Trump in an IQ test.

Appeared on the late-night Jimmy Kimmel Live show, the Texas congresswoman addressed a string of insults from Trump, including that she had a “low IQ”.

“He also called you low IQ – I’m sure you’re aware of that,” Kimmel said on Tuesday night. “Would you be willing to take an IQ test publicly, head-to-head against the president of the United States?”

“Absolutely. Absolutely. Absolutely!” Crockett replied.

open image in gallery Rep. Jasmine Crockett says she will ‘absolutely’ go head-to-head against Trump in an IQ test ( Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube )

The Democrat regularly rails against the Trump administration, often prompting fiery retaliation from MAGA loyalists and the president himself.

“She’s a lowlife, and she’s a very low-IQ person,” Trump said in an attack against Crockett last month. “I don’t imagine the Democrats are going to have a person like that running their party.”

On Wednesday, Crockett lashed out at Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth after he reportedly ordered a makeup studio be installed in the Pentagon.

“Pete Hegseth is treating the Pentagon like it’s a Fox News set—ordering a makeup studio while leaking sensitive information in Signal chats,” the Congresswoman wrote on X.

“This is what happens when you put clout-chasers in charge of national security,” she said.

Hegseth has adamantly denied the claims, arguing that the story is “totally fake”.

open image in gallery Crockett is an open critic of Marjorie Taylor Greene, with whom she regularly tears down in word spats on social media ( Getty Images )

During her appearance, Kimmel also raised Crockett’s feud with MAGA loyalist Marjorie Taylor Greene, asking whether she is “still [considered by Crockett to be] the dumbest person in Congress”, a claim that Crockett previously made.

Crockett said her feelings were unchanged, insisting that Greene is “still winning” at that role.

Trump has boasted about having a “high IQ” ever since his first term, claiming his score was “much higher” than his predecessors Barack Obama and George W Bush.

In April, he told reporters that as part of his annual physical, he took a cognitive test, insisting: “I got every answer right.”