Second lady Usha Vance announces she’s pregnant with her and JD’s fourth child

Vice President JD Vance, 41, and his wife, Usha, 40, have announced that the second lady is pregnant with their fourth child.

"We're very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy," the couple announced on Instagram Tuesday. "Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July."

The Vances gave a special shoutout to the military doctors who “take excellent care of our family” and staff members who “do so much to ensure that we can serve the country while enjoying a wonderful life with our children.”

The couple already has three children together: an eight-year-old son named Ewan, a five-year-old son named Vivek and and a four-year-old daughter Mirabel, according to PEOPLE.

Vance and Usha got married in 2014 after meeting at Yale Law School in their 20s, according to USA TODAY. In a December 2025 interview with the outlet, Usha brushed off any rumors about trouble in paradise, saying that she and her husband “find it kind of funny” when people gossip about their marriage.

open image in gallery Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha, have announced that the second lady is pregnant with their fourth child ( REUTERS/Mike Blake )

Vance has shared some insight into how he and his wife raise their children as an interfaith couple.

Speaking at a Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi last October, the vice president said Usha grew up in a Hindu family, but when he met her, they were both not religious. Vance later became Catholic.

After talking it over with his wife, the two “decided to raise our kids Christian. Our two oldest kids, who go to school, they go to a Christian school,” Vance said.

open image in gallery The couple has three children together: an eight-year-old son named Ewan, a five-year-old son named Vivek and and a four-year-old daughter Mirabel ( Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images )

The White House congratulated the Vances on their growing family, writing on X, “The most pro-family administration in history!”

Vance and Usha aren’t the only members of the Trump administration with a baby on the way.

open image in gallery White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, 28, announced last month that she and her husband are expecting another child in May ( Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images )

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, 28, announced last month that she and her husband, real estate developer Nicholas Riccio, are expecting a baby girl in May.

The couple, who have a 32-year age gap, has a son, Nicholas, nicknamed Niko, who was born in July 2024, according to PEOPLE.