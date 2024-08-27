Support truly

Watch live as JD Vance gives a speech on the economy, inflation and manufacturing in the battleground state of Michigan on Tuesday 27 August.

The Republican vice presidential nominee will make a campaign stop in Big Rapids, his fourth in the state since becoming Donald Trump’s running mate.

He will be speaking after Mr Trump threatened to pull out of next month’s presidential debate with rival Kamala Harris, suggesting the previously agreed-upon ABC network was biased.

“Why would I do the Debate against Kamala Harris on that network?” the former president, who is making his third bid for the White House, wrote in a social media post late on Sunday night that also accused the network of bias.

“Stay tuned!!!”

A spokesperson for Ms Harris said on Monday the vice president’s campaign wanted the broadcaster to keep the candidates’ microphones on throughout the event, not muted when their opponent was speaking as in the last debate.

So-called “hot mics” can help or hurt political candidates, catching off-hand comments that sometimes were not meant for the public.

The vice presidential candidates, Mr Vance and Democratic Minnesota governor Tim Walz, are scheduled to debate 1 October on CBS News.