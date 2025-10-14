Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

JD Vance was the most notable in his absence from Donald Trump’s triumphant appearances in the Middle East on Monday, as vice presidents rarely travel abroad with the commander-in-chief. However, the veep still kept up the pressure on MAGA’s political foes.

Vance took the time to troll one of the commander-in-chief’s oldest political foes on social media.

His taunting comments came after Senator Elizabeth Warren shared her relief at the release of the Israeli hostages kidnapped on October 7, 2023, by Hamas.

“For two excruciating years, I have called for the return of the hostages brutally kidnapped on October 7th and held in Gaza,” Warren wrote. “Today is a good day.

“Surviving Israeli hostages are finally home and reuniting with loved ones.

“I’m thinking of them and their families on this joyful day and praying for their full recovery.”

open image in gallery JD Vance mocked Elizabeth Warren's post which celebrated the return of the Israeli hostages ( X/@JDVance )

She also added that "humanitarian aid” needs to be supported in flowing into Gaza.

However, Vance hit back at Warren with a barb on X.

“The president told me he did this on Indigenous Peoples Day in honor of you,” he said, in reference to Trump calling Warren "Pocahontas."

Elon Musk posted two laughing emojis underneath a screenshot of Vance’s post, which has been shared by an X user who said they “will be voting for JD Vance when he runs.”

The "Pocahontas" nickname originated during a feud between Warren and Trump about the senator’s heritage. Warren had claimed to have Native American ancestry dating back six to 10 generations.

After releasing a DNA test to prove her heritage, Warren later apologized to the Cherokee Nation, who said it is “inappropriate” to use genetic tests to lay claim to a tribal nation.

In a press release, a Cherokee Nation spokesperson said that they hoped that the incident would lead to an “end” to “slurs and mockery” being targeted at Native Americans.

Despite this, Trump has continued to jab Warren by calling her "Pocahontas."

open image in gallery Trump has repeatedly called Elizabeth Warren ‘Pocahontus’ ( AP )

Vance’s comments came during his conspicuous absence from the historic day unfolding in the Middle East, which saw the release of all the Israeli hostages kidnapped by Hamas.

Trump was warmly received after landing at Ben Gurion International Airport, with delegates from around the world praising him for landing a peace deal between Israel and Hamas.

Vance was last seen Sunday, when he clashed with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos over a scandal that has hit Tom Homan, Trump’s border czar.

Stephanopoulos referenced a video in which Homan allegedly accepts $50,000 from an FBI agent while offering to help connect interested parties with lucrative federal contracts related to law enforcement.

open image in gallery JD Vance also refused to comment on a video in which Tom Homan appears to accept a bribe ( Getty Images )

“I'm asking you, did he accept the $50,000 that was caught on the surveillance tape?” Stephanopoulos asked Vance. “Did he accept that $50,000 or not?”

“George, I don't know what you're talking about. Did he accept $50,000 for what?” Vance responded.

Stephanopoulos went on to explain the video and asked whether Homan kept the money, which he was allegedly given.

“Is it illegal to take a payment for doing services? The FBI has not prosecuted him,” Vance replied.

Homan has denied the allegations, telling a reporter from NewsNation that they were “b******t.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has also said that, “The president stands by Tom Homan 100 percent because he did absolutely nothing wrong.”