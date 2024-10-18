Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



JD Vance demanded $40,000 and first-class flights while promoting his Hillbilly Elegy book in 2017, years before he entered politics, according to a report.

Vance made the lavish request for an appearance at a Midwestern public university four years before he was elected to the Senate, records obtained by POLITICO show.

But the University of Wisconsin-Madison, according to the outlet, eventually bowed out of negotiations with Vance because they were “too much to overcome.”

According to the outlet, in February 2017, a representative from the university contacted Vance’s publisher, HarperCollins, enquiring about an appearance from the author as his book had been shortlisted as a finalist for its 2017 – 2018 Go Big Read.

The publisher informed the college that a 45-minute appearance, including a question-and-answer session and book signing, would cost $25,000 plus first-class flights, hotel, meals, and travel on the ground, according to POLITICO.

Vance’s book was confirmed as the winner and when the university informed the publisher, they reportedly told them his speaking fee had gone up to $40,000.

The university managed to negotiate the fee back down to $30,000, but talks reportedly came to a halt over difficulty pinning down a date.

JD Vance at a campaign event in Greensboro, North Carolina on October 10. Vance allegedly made a lavish request for an appearance at a Midwestern public university four years before he was elected to the Senate ( AP )

By the time negotiations resumed, the publisher reportedly quoted $40,000 again.

A visit was penciled in for January 2018, but the university pulled out of the negotiations and said the fee and timing were “too much to overcome,” according to POLITICO.

The event about the book went ahead with a local panel of experts of instead of Vance.

The Independent has contacted Vance’s representatives and HarperCollins for comment.

Vance’s spokesperson defended the fee in a statement to POLITICO.

“It’s widely known that, like many best-selling authors, Senator Vance was compensated for speaking events after the success of Hillbilly Elegy,” William Martin said.

Vance’s spokesperson defended his requests calling it ‘irrelevant’ ( Getty )

“High-profile Democrats like the Clintons, Obamas, and Bidens have made tens of millions in speaking fees over the years. Politico should be embarrassed to be reporting on something so irrelevant to the issues American voters care about.”

The Republican vice presidential nominee rose to fame after the publication of the book in 2016, a bestselling memoir where he writes about his time growing up in Appalachia.

In the two years after its publication, talks from promoting the book at universities earned Vance at least $70,000, the Associated Press reported in 2022. The news agency reported that the appearances required “first-class private ground transportation” and “first-class hotel accommodations and meals” for appearances.

At an appearance at Bowling Green State University, Vance was paid $15,500, AP reported.

It was around the time of the book’s release when Vance was most vocal about his opposition to his now-running mate, Donald Trump.

Vance said he was a “Never Trump guy” and that he “never liked him” in an interview with Charlie Rose in 2016. Since then, he has rowed back on his previous comments, claiming he was “wrong” about the former president.