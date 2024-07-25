Support truly

Trump VP pick JD Vance endorsed a book by Pizzagate conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec which calls progressive and civil rights activists “unhumans,” and claims that January 6 was a hoax.

The book, Unhumans: The Secret History of Communist Revolutions (and How to Crush Them), by Posobiec and Joshua Lisec, purports to be a history of progressive social movements, but is full of dubious factual claims and scathing opinions dismissing the views of millions of Americans, according to Mother Jones, which reviewed a copy of the book.

The “unhumans” the authors identify include civil rights activists, Black Lives Matter demonstrators, as well as communists and socialists.

“They don’t believe what they say,” the authors write at one point in the book. “They don’t care about winning debates. They don’t even want equality. They just want an excuse to destroy everything. They want an excuse to destroy you.”

In another section, they label the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol a “hoax” and a “lawfare trap” to “destroy” Trump supporters, while describing those who rushed the Capitol to stop the certification of the 2020 election “well-meaning patriots.”

JD Vance has endorsed far-right books in recent months about Project 2025 and defeating progressive ‘unhumans’ ( Getty Images )

The book reportedly casts doubts on democracy itself.

“Our study of history has brought us to this conclusion: Democracy has never worked to protect innocents from the unhumans,” one section reads. “It is time to stop playing by rules they won’t.”

“In the past, communists marched in the streets waving red flags,” Vance’s endorsement of the book, which came out in July, reads. “Today, they march through HR, college campuses, and courtrooms to wage lawfare against good, honest people. In Unhumans, Jack Posobiec and Joshua Lisec reveal their plans and show us what to do to fight back.”

The Independent has contacted Vance’s senate office and the Trump campaign for comment.

It’s not the only Vance publishing story that’s raising eyebrows.

The US Senator from Ohio also wrote the foreword and an endorsement for a book on Project 2025, the far-right roadmap for a potential Trump administration 2.0 that the former president has denied any connection to.

“Never before has a figure with Roberts’s depth and stature within the American Right tried to articulate a genuinely new future for conservatism…,” Vance is quoted as saying in press for the book, by Project 2025 head Kevin Robert.

“We are now all realizing that it’s time to circle the wagons and load the muskets. In the fights that lie ahead, these ideas are an essential weapon.”

Political books are a dime a dozen, but Vance, more than most vice presidential picks, has used the world of publishing to catapult to national attention.

His 2016 memoir Hillbilly Elegy, seen at the time as an important commentary on the state of working-class white America, became a national best-seller.