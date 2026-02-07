JD Vance and Jake Paul laugh and cheer as they watch US women’s hockey game at Winter Olympics
The YouTube influencer appeared to make jokes with the U.S Vice President
U.S Vice President JD Vance was seen alongside influencer and boxer Jake Paul as they watched the U.S women's hockey team secure a dominant 5-0 victory over Finland at the Winter Olympics on Saturday.
Vance and his family arrived during the first interval, with the US already leading 1-0. Paul, whose fiancée Jutta Leerdam is a Dutch speedskater competing at the Milan Cortina Games, joined them shortly after.
The Vice President was pictured with his youngest child, Mirabel, on his lap. His wife, Usha Vance, sporting a sweatshirt emblazoned with "USA", clapped along to Queen's "We Will Rock You" before the second period commenced.
Both stood to applaud when the American women's team scored, cheering again just minutes later as another goal was netted.
Jake Paul is a vocal supporter of the Trump administration and attended Trump’s second inauguration with his brother Logan.
Among other notable figures seated near Vance were 2010 Olympic figure skating gold medallist Evan Lysacek, and the twin sisters Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando, both Hall of Famers and members of the US gold medal-winning side at the 2018 Winter Games.
It’s the second time that Vance has watched the U.S. women’s team at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.
He was also at the Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena on Thursday, when the U.S. beat Czechia 5-1 in its opening game of the preliminary round.
JD Vance was booed by spectators when the camera focused on him and his wife at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics opening ceremony on Friday evening.
While the crowd cheered for Team USA athletes, jeers and whistles erupted as Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, appeared on stadium screens, waving American flags.
Commentators highlighted this distinct shift in the crowd’s reception.
“There’s the vice president and his wife, Usha; those are not, oh, those are a lot of boos for him,” one commentator said on the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation’s coverage.
The Independent’s Flo Clifford reported from inside San Siro stadium, “A largely positive reception for the U.S. contingent.
“There are thousands of American fans in the stadium - but very definite boos and jeers for vice president JD Vance and his wife, second lady Usha Vance, who the camera pans to waving American flags for a few brief seconds.”
Support for the U.S. among its allies has been eroding as the Trump administration has taken an aggressive posture on foreign policy, including imposing tariffs, military action in Venezuela and threats to invade Greenland.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks