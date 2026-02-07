Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

U.S Vice President JD Vance was seen alongside influencer and boxer Jake Paul as they watched the U.S women's hockey team secure a dominant 5-0 victory over Finland at the Winter Olympics on Saturday.

Vance and his family arrived during the first interval, with the US already leading 1-0. Paul, whose fiancée Jutta Leerdam is a Dutch speedskater competing at the Milan Cortina Games, joined them shortly after.

The Vice President was pictured with his youngest child, Mirabel, on his lap. His wife, Usha Vance, sporting a sweatshirt emblazoned with "USA", clapped along to Queen's "We Will Rock You" before the second period commenced.

Both stood to applaud when the American women's team scored, cheering again just minutes later as another goal was netted.

Jake Paul is a vocal supporter of the Trump administration and attended Trump’s second inauguration with his brother Logan.

Among other notable figures seated near Vance were 2010 Olympic figure skating gold medallist Evan Lysacek, and the twin sisters Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando, both Hall of Famers and members of the US gold medal-winning side at the 2018 Winter Games.

It’s the second time that Vance has watched the U.S. women’s team at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

He was also at the Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena on Thursday, when the U.S. beat Czechia 5-1 in its opening game of the preliminary round.

JD Vance was booed by spectators when the camera focused on him and his wife at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics opening ceremony on Friday evening.

While the crowd cheered for Team USA athletes, jeers and whistles erupted as Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, appeared on stadium screens, waving American flags.

Commentators highlighted this distinct shift in the crowd’s reception.

“There’s the vice president and his wife, Usha; those are not, oh, those are a lot of boos for him,” one commentator said on the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation’s coverage.

The Independent’s Flo Clifford reported from inside San Siro stadium, “A largely positive reception for the U.S. contingent.

“There are thousands of American fans in the stadium - but very definite boos and jeers for vice president JD Vance and his wife, second lady Usha Vance, who the camera pans to waving American flags for a few brief seconds.”

Support for the U.S. among its allies has been eroding as the Trump administration has taken an aggressive posture on foreign policy, including imposing tariffs, military action in Venezuela and threats to invade Greenland.