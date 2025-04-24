Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

JD Vance has described it as “pretty crazy” that he was one of the last people to see Pope Francis alive before his death at the age of 88 on Monday.

The vice president was asked about his Vatican meeting with the late pontiff by reporters during his subsequent trip to India.

“Yeah, you know, I’ve thought a lot about that. I mean, it’s pretty crazy, actually,” Vance replied. “And obviously, when I saw him, I didn’t know that he had less than 24 hours still on this earth.”

He continued: “I think it was a great blessing. But, you know, he saw a lot of people. I think he affected a lot of lives. And I try to just remember that I was lucky that I got to shake his hand and tell him that I pray for him every day because I did and I do.”

Vance’s meeting with the Pope also spawned a slew of online jokes at his expense.

The Republican’s papal audience took place during the first leg of his international trip, when he, Second Lady Usha Vance, and their children stopped in Rome on their way to India.

Their visit coincided with Holy Week celebrations, and Vance met the Pope on Sunday to exchange Easter greetings.

The meeting occurred at about 11:30 a.m. and lasted for a few minutes at the pontiff’s Vatican City residence, the Casa Santa Marta, shortly after he had delivered the traditional Easter blessing in St. Peter’s Square.

He had not been expected to appear in public, given his long illness from double pneumonia, and was seated in a wheelchair.

Pope Francis gifted the vice president a Vatican tie, large chocolate Easter eggs for his children, and rosaries for him and other family members.

“I know you’ve not been feeling well, but it’s good to see you in better health,” Vance said in a video clip of their meeting.

The following day, the Pope passed away, aged 88.

Pope Francis receives US vice president JD Vance at the Vatican on Sunday (Vatican Media via AP) ( AP )

Pope Francis criticized the Trump administration's mass deportation policies in a letter he wrote in February and appeared to single out Vance personally for his use of a theological concept to argue in favor of the plans. The vice president is a devout Catholic, having converted to Catholicism in 2019.

Vance also met with the Vatican’s second-highest ranking official, Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and the foreign minister, Archbishop Paul Gallagher, at the Apostolic Palace.

A statement from the Vatican said: “There was an exchange of opinions on the international situation, especially regarding countries affected by war, political tensions and difficult humanitarian situations, with particular attention to migrants, refugees, and prisoners.”

It continued: “Finally, hope was expressed for serene collaboration between the state and the Catholic Church in the United States, whose valuable service to the most vulnerable people was acknowledged.”

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will attend Pope Francis’ funeral this Saturday,