JD Vance puts Virginia home on the market for nearly $2 million

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Vice President JD Vance is reportedly selling his home in Northern Virginia for $1.7 million.

Vance bought the five bedroom, three-and-a-half bath property for $1.5 million in 2022 following his election to the U.S. Senate. The home is located in Del Ray, an eclectic neighborhood in Alexandria, Virginia.

Northern Virginia tends to skew more liberal, and opinions were mixed about Vance's presence in the neighborhood.

"I'm not excited, but I'm not upset either. I mean, he's a human being and he has the money and he likes Del Ray. If anything, it tells you a lot more about the neighborhood than it does about JD Vance," a resident told FOX 5 in 2024.

Another resident told the outlet they believed that "everybody has a right to live wherever they want to live, and as long as he's a kind and contributing member of the community, then I'm glad he's here."

Vice President JD Vance is selling his home in Alexandria, Virginia for just under $2 million ( YouTube/FOX5 )

That patience was tested in the lead up to the 2024 election when the Judy Lowe Neighborhood Park near his home was barricaded for his security, according to FOX 5.

At the time, someone chalked "Harris 24" and "not going back" on the barricades surrounding Vance's home.

Another demonstrator yarn-bombed a tree in his yard with a knitted sign that read "respect our rights," and there was more than one protest near his home.

"I'm not the only person who was sort of baffled and, to be honest, a bit dismayed that someone who had so vocally expressed contempt for the kinds of people who live here and the kind of values that we hold had decided to be our neighbor," the yarn protester told The Washingtonian. "Knowing that this person has been really publicly antagonistic to LGBTQ people, to immigrants, to women's rights — it felt appropriate to publicly declare what we stand for in this community."

Since the election, Vance and his family have moved to the vice president's residence at 1 Observatory Circle in Washington, D.C.

The vice president's house is located at the U.S. Naval Observatory, and was originally the home of the observatory's superintendent, according to the White House.

Vance is originally from Middletown, Ohio, and — following the success of his book Hillbilly Elegy and its subsequent Ron Howard adaptation — he later bought a historic home in Cincinnati in 2018.

That house is a five bedroom home on 2.29 acres overlooking the Ohio River, according to real-estate website Redfin. At the time, Vance paid just over $1.4 million for the house.

A few years before that, Vance bought a row house in Washington D.C.'s Capitol Hill neighborhood, and has since rented it out. A resident renting the home told The Washington Post in July 2024 that she thought the Vances were good landlords.

"I love this house. I love this block. I want to be here for a long time," the renter told the paper. "So I want to be a good tenant. And I have great landlords — Usha's great."