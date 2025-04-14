JD Vance mocked as he fumbles giant championship trophy at White House celebration
JD Vance once again became the subject of online mockery after dropping an enormous college football trophy at a White House presentation.
As Donald Trump and the entire Ohio State team looked on, the vice president attempted to lift the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy, which promptly broke in two.
Onlookers gasped loudly as Vance scrambled to retrieve the base of the 35-pound trophy from the floor and put it back together. Several of the players could be seen smirking in the background.
With help from star Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson, Vance held the trophy aloft again, this time carefully holding it from the base.
Social media users were quick to react to the VP’s latest gaff, with one many remarking that the incident was “a perfect metaphor for the Trump administration.”
“Sometimes the metaphor is a bit too on-the-nose,” added another.
Another user joked: “Ohio State’s College Football National Trophy knows that JD Vance’s soul isn’t worthy, and thus, he’s unable to lift the trophy without breaking it.”
“Can JD Vance be a bigger loser?,” added another.
Others noted the cartoonish nature of the latest gaffe, with a user commenting: “Guy’s begging for a piano to be shoddily hoisted into the air above him on the flimsiest rope you’ve ever seen.”
Vance himself tried to jump on the teasing bandwagon, later posting from his official VPOTUS account: “I didn’t want anyone after Ohio State to get the trophy so I decided to break it.”
Other users circled back to other memes of the vice president that started to be spread following the Oval Office blow-up between Vance, President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The conversation in front of the White House press corps turned into a shouting match as Vance asked Zelensky, “Have you said thank you once?” Afterwards, users depicted Vance, among other things, as a round-faced baby.
“Has JD Vance thanked the trophy once?” wrote one user, following Monday’s gaffe.
With an accompanying image of a baby-faced Vance in the Oval Office, another added: “You should thank me for putting the trophy back together!”
