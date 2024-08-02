Support truly

JD Vance has come up with his own, somewhat unusual explanation for the ongoing attempts by the Harris campaign to brand him and Donald Trump as “weird.”

The Republican vice presidential nominee laughed while discussing the Democrats’ new attack line against him, before suggesting that the label had been created by “social media interns” who had been “bullied in school.”

The Harris for President campaign has ramped up attacks on Vance and Trump in recent days, with the label of “weird,” though seemingly innocuous, having stuck.

“I certainly know the Kamala campaign wants to call me weird,” Vance said, during a recent episode of the Full Send podcast.

“I don’t know if it’s something they focus-grouped and pushed on us. I’m a pretty normal guy, I’ve got a wife and kids and I like to hang out and watch football. And I care about this stuff because I care about the country.”

JD Vance says the attacks on him as ‘weird’ by Kamala Harris’ campaign are due to ‘social media interns’ who were ‘bullied in school’ ( Getty Images )

He continued: “My best guess — this is just a total guess — is that her campaign is run by a lot of 24-year-old social media interns who maybe were bullied in school and so now they’ve decided they’re going to do the same thing.

“They’re going to take that attitude of the middle school social scene and try to run a campaign on it… I just don’t think most Americans buy it or care.”

Vance added: “My attitude is, I’m just gonna be who I am. If they want to attack me for whatever they’re going to attack me on that’s fine. You just have to power through and do your thing.”

The Ohio Senator has been hounded by online users since becoming Trump’s running mate last month, as more and more of his past, questionable remarks, have emerged including calling the former president “America’s Hitler”.

At one rally appearance, he claimed that his enjoyment of drinking Diet Mountain Dew soda would be branded by the Democrats as “racist.”

Both Donald Trump and his running mate have both been called ‘weird’ – the new attack line from the Harris campaign ( AP )

A since-retracted fact-check article by The Associated Press titled “No, JD Vance did not have sex with a couch” also prompted ridicule online.

Vance currently boasts the lowest favorability rating of any VP pick immediately after the party convention since the 1980s, with a net negative favorability of -6 points, according to CNN.

The Harris campaign has also targeted Trump with its “weird” label, though the former president has lashed back in typical style. In an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham this week he claimed that it was Harris who is “weird.”

“Just plain weird. You know who’s plain weird? She’s plain weird. She’s a weird person,” he said about the vice president. “Look at her past. Look at what she does.”