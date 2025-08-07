Jeanine Pirro has a new recruitment strategy for her DC attorney office: Hire Fox News viewers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newly appointed Washington D.C. Attorney General Jean Pirro has come up with a radical new recruitment strategy for her office: hire Fox News watchers.

The former co-host of The Five, who was sworn in to her position of D.C. AG earlier this week, returned to her old network to bemoan the skeletal nature of her office, before making a plea for people to get in touch with their resumes.

Pirro appeared on The Ingraham Angle with Laura Ingraham, where she was asked about the “very, very big problem with staffing.”

“Assistant attorney generals on down saying, ‘We have great plans, we’re doing great things. But we’re down like two-thirds staff. What’s going on?” Ingraham asked her.

open image in gallery Newly appointed Washington D.C. Attorney General Jean Pirro has come up with a radical new recruitment strategy for her office: hire Fox News watchers ( Reuters )

“Yeah, I’m down 90 prosecutors, 60 investigators and paralegals,” Pirro replied. When pushed as to why that was, she added: “Because nobody cared. I’m telling you right now, nobody cared enough to make sure that office was running. I’m gonna have that office running.”

Pirro then looked at the camera directly, addressing viewers, before saying: “If you want a job in the nation’s capital in the premier office, the largest U.S. Attorney’s office, contact me at Jeanine.Pirro@USDOJ.gov.”

Until last month, Pirro was a co-host of Fox’s right-wing panel program and previously helmed her own weekend show. She took the oath of office on Wednesday in an Oval Office ceremony attended by Donald Trump.

Trump praised her as someone who’d “devoted her life to the pursuit of justice, the defense of freedom and the fair, equal and impartial rule of law” and called her “a tireless warrior on behalf of the most vulnerable people in our society.”

open image in gallery Until last month Pirro was a co-host of Fox’s right-wing panel program and previously helmed her own weekend show. She took the oath of office on Wednesday in an Oval Office ceremony attended by Donald Trump ( AP )

Despite having only been confirmed the position of D.C. AG on Saturday, Pirro went on to complain about the job to Ingraham Wednesday, telling her former colleague: “Government is hard.”

“Government is about accountability and responsibility. I work 12 hours at least every day. You’re never not working,” she said. “The government, let me tell you, they waste millions. I’m looking at contracts. I want to indict people for contracts that the U.S. government is giving out voluntarily. The worst!”

Prior to her career on Fox News, Pirro gained legal experience as both a working prosecutor and as a judge hearing cases in criminal court.

She worked as an assistant district attorney in New York’s Westchester County from 1975 to 1990, when she was elected to a county judge position as a Republican. Three years later, she sought and won election as the Westchester County District Attorney, a position she would hold for more than a decade by winning subsequent elections in 1997 and 2001.