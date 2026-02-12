Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, has filed a $250,000 personal injury lawsuit against her hometown — and her ex-husband will represent her.

Pirro, a former Fox News host and longtime defender of President Donald Trump, filed the suit against the city of Rye, located about 30 miles from Manhattan, and ConEdison, a utility company serving the New York City area.

The suit claims that, in 2025, she “tripped and fell over a large wooden block” in town.

The block — which was related to ConEdison’s construction activities — “constituted a hazardous, defective, dangerous and unsafe condition,” the suit said.

“As a result of defendants’ negligence, Ms. Pirro sustained serious personal injuries, including but not limited to bruises and contusions to the head, eye, face, and shoulder areas,” the lawsuit states, according to The Daily Beast.

open image in gallery US Attorney for DC Jeanine Pirro has filed a $250,000 lawsuit against her hometown — and her ex-husband will represent her ( Getty )

It added that the septuagenarian was “confined to bed” and suffered a “loss of enjoyment of life,” according to CBS News.

Pirro’s apparent fall occurred on August 28, 2025 — shortly after the Senate voted 50-45 to confirm her as the capital’s top prosecutor.

She is suing for $250,000 in damages.

Her ex-husband, Albert Pirro, is representing her in the suit, according to CBS.

The couple parted ways in 2013. And, in January 2021, with just minutes left of his presidency, Trump pardoned Albert Pirro, who was convicted of conspiracy and tax evasion in 2000.

open image in gallery The suit claims that, as a result of her fall, Pirro was ‘confined to bed’ and suffered ‘a loss of enjoyment of life’ ( AFP via Getty Images )

“It certainly is a nice act on the part of the president,” he said at the time. “It has been 20 years since I served my time and it allows me to engage again in public companies which I haven’t been able to do previously.”

Pirro has long-standing ties to the Westchester area.

She previously served as a judge in a county court and was the county’s district attorney between 1991 and 2005. She owns a home in Rye, which she commutes back to on weekends, according to The New York Times.

When reached by The Independent, representatives for Pirro, Con Edison and the city of Rye declined to comment on the lawsuit.