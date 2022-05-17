Jeff Bezos took another swipe at the Biden administration’s efforts to rein-in the country’s inflation this week as part of an escalating feud between the second richest man on Earth and the White House.

“Look, a squirrel! This is the White House’s statement about my recent tweets. They understandably want to muddy the topic,” the Amazon founder wrote in response to a statement issued from the spokesperson for 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, Andrew Bates.

“They know inflation hurts the neediest the most. But unions aren’t causing inflation and neither are wealthy people,” Mr Bezos wrote.

“Remember the administration tried their best to add another $3.5 TRILLION to federal spending. They failed, but if they had succeeded, inflation would be even higher than it is today, and inflation today is at a 40 year high.”

Bates, who was quote tweeted by Mr Bezos in his most recent swipe, was responding to an earlier critique the billionaire had of the Biden administration’s domestic policy and they’re efforts to pass the Build Back Better legislation late last year, which failed after Democratic Sen Joe Manchin of West Virginia refused to sign on.

“It doesn’t require a huge leap to figure out why one of the wealthiest individuals on Earth opposes an economic agenda for the middle class that cuts some of the biggest costs families face, fights inflation for the long haul, and adds to the historic deficit reduction the President is achieving by asking the richest taxpayers and corporations to pay their fair share," Mr Bates said in a statement originally shared withThe Washington Post.

This was just the latest entry in Mr Bezos’ ongoing tit for tat with the US president’s economic policies.

On Sunday night, the tech titan sent an even more direct admonishment of Mr Biden’s economic agenda after he singled out Democratic lawmaker Sen Manchin, a senator largely viewed by his party as being responsible for stalling the $2 trillion legislation that would’ve overhauled the US’s social safety net - including increased spending on climate and expanding childcare - as having “saved” the country.

“The administration tried hard to inject even more stimulus into an already over-heated, inflationary economy and only Manchin saved them from themselves. Inflation is a regressive tax that most hurts the least affluent. Misdirection doesn’t help the country,” Mr Bezos wrote.

This week’s squabble between the Blue Origin founder follows a series of tweet exchanges from last week between the billionaire and the president himself that ultimately led Mr Bezos to deem it necessary to get Twitter’s Disinformation Board roped in.

“The newly created Disinformation Board should review this tweet, or maybe they need to form a new Non Sequitur Board instead,” Mr Bezos wrote on Friday while quoting a tweet from the commander-in-chief that said, in order to bring down inflation, the US should raise corporate taxes on wealthier companies and that they should “pay their fair share”.

Mr Bezos, who clocks in with a net worth of $171bn according to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires List, did not agree with the US leader.

“Raising corp taxes is fine to discuss. Taming inflation is critical to discuss. Mushing them together is just misdirection,” he wrote Friday.

Online, both commenters who agreed and disagreed with the billionaire’s assessment of the US agenda set to tackle the country’s inflation, which hit at 41-year-high in March, took a piece of solace from watching the tech mogul attempt to duke it out with the highest office holder in the country.

“What is in mogul drinking water these days?” wrote American journalist Kara Swisher.

“And just like that…Biden is left wondering why, all of a sudden, his Amazon Prime packages of ice cream aren’t arriving within the 2 day shipping window anymore,” joked another user, while tagging it with the hashtag #nosoupforyou, a sly reference to the Seinfeld episode where people were denied soup for being rude to the chef.