CNN's Zucker resigns after relationship with co-worker
CNN head Jeff Zucker resigned abruptly after 9 years at the media company The executive said he had failed to disclose a personal relationship in the wake of the company’s investigation into Chris Cuomo, who was fired late last year after allegations of sexual harassment
CNN President Jeff Zucker resigned abruptly after 9 years at the media company after acknowledging a consensual relationship with a co-worker.
The executive said he had failed to disclose that relationship in the wake of the company’s investigation into Chris Cuomo who was fired late last year after allegations of sexual harassment.
In a statement Zucker said he had wished that his tenure had ended differently but, “it was an amazing run. And I loved every minute.”
Jeff Zucker was named Chairman, WarnerMedia News and Sports in March, 2019. He has also served as President of CNN Worldwide since 2013.
Zucker oversees all of WarnerMedia’s live programming, including all divisions of CNN Worldwide and Turner Sports. At CNN, that includes the US television network, CNN International, HLN, and CNN’s digital properties. His sports portfolio includes Turner Sports, and Bleacher Report.
