Jen Psaki, ex-Biden spokesperson, to debut Sunday MSNBC show

MSNBC says former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki will debut a Sunday political show on the network next month

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 21 February 2023 16:23
Media-MSNBC-Psaki
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki will debut a weekly MSNBC political program on Sundays at noon next month, the network said on Tuesday.

“Inside with Jen Psaki” will contain one-on-one interviews with newsmakers, and discuss policy issues like the war in Ukraine and debt ceiling talks, MSNBC said.

The show is scheduled to premiere March 19.

The show will feature a recurring segment, “Weekend Routine,” where Psaki will feature a lawmaker or newsmaker and follow them as they go about some everyday activities.

The MSNBC show will stream the next day on Peacock. Psaki, who appears regularly on other MSNBC programs like “Morning Joe,” is developing another streaming show that's set to debut this spring.

Psaki was press secretary during the first 16 months of President Joe Biden's administration, before landing at MSNBC last May.

