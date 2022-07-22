Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki responds to Biden’s Covid diagnosis
President anounces he has mild symptoms in video statement
President Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19
Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki has responded to president Joe Biden testing positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.
In a video statement the president said that his symptoms were mild and that he would continue working.
“Hey folks, I guess you heard, this morning I tested positive for Covid. But I’ve been double vaccinated, double boosted, symptoms are mild.
“And I really appreciate your inquiries and concerns. But I’m doing well, getting a lot of work done, going to continue to get it done. And in the meantime, thanks for your concern, and keep the faith. It’s going to be OK,” he said.
Speaking to Fox News after the announcement of the president’s illness, Ms Psaki said that the best response would be to maintain transparency.
“One is to be as transparent as possible, you don’t want to have big mysterious questions hanging out there about how the president is doing, what his health looks like and that is the reason why I suspect they put out this morning that he’s experiencing mild symptoms and that he’s begun to take Paxlovid,” she was quoted as saying to Fox News host Savannah Guthrie.
Earlier Ms Psaki’s successor Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the president, who has taken two booster shots, would follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines by isolating at the White House while carrying out “all of his duties fully during that time”.
Ms Psaki said that the other big concern is “making sure that they’re showing that he is working.”
“That is something that they will have to plan out for every day,” she said. “Showing him on the phone with congressional leaders, foreign leaders, others and engaging in the business in doing his job.”
Ms Jean-Pierre also said that the White House would provide daily updates on Mr Biden’s condition “out of an abundance of transparency”, though she stressed that the is continuing to “carry out the full duties of the office” despite being in isolation.
Ms Jean-Pierre also said that the White House would provide daily updates on Mr Biden’s condition “out of an abundance of transparency” and stressed that is continuing to “carry out the full duties of the office” despite being in isolation.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies