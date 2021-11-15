Psaki leads Biden insiders blasting damning CNN report on Kamala Harris as ‘gossip’

The Biden administration has come to the defence of vice president Kamala Harris amid her sinking poll numbers and reports of dysfunction within her team about a clear role for her in the 2024 elections.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted on Sunday: “For anyone who needs to hear it. @VP is not only a vital partner to @POTUS but a bold leader who has taken on key, important challenges facing the country—from voting rights to addressing root causes of migration to expanding broadband.”

Ms Psaki’s tweet comes just days after a poll conducted by USA Today and Suffolk University Poll last week showed Ms Harris’ approval rating at 28 per cent.

The polls conducted ahead of next year’s midterm elections also showed that Mr Biden’s approval rating sinking to a new low of 38 per cent.

Ms Psaki’s statement came after Ms Harris’ team responded to aCNN report published on Sunday saying that there is dysfunction and exasperation in the Harris camp.

The reports cited many of her aides who said that she is being sidelined and not adequately positioned in the Biden administration. It added that Ms Harris has confided to some members of her staff that she feels constrained in what she can do politically.

Ms Harris also faced criticism during her recent trip to France, when she allegedly used a French accent while visiting a Covid-19 laboratory in Paris.

On Sunday, Symone Sanders, senior advisor and chief spokesperson for Ms Harris tweeted, “Let me reiterate” and attached the following statement: “It is unfortunate that after a productive trip to France in which we reaffirmed our relationship with America’s oldest ally and demonstrated US leadership on the world stage, and following passage of a historic, bipartisan infrastructure bill that will create jobs and strengthen our communities, some in the media are focused on gossip — not on the results that the president and vice president have delivered.”

Other members of the White House press team also came out in Ms Harris’ support.

“Honored to work for @VP every day. She’s focused on the #BuildBackBetter agenda and delivering results for the American people,” tweeted deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh.

Assistant press secretary Rachel Palermo tweeted: “Proud to be on team @VP every single day.”

While Mr Biden has committed both publicly and privately that he will seek a second term in 2024, concerns remain as he will be the oldest president in US history as he will be 82 at the time and leave office at 86.

Analysts say that this makes Mr Biden’s re-election bid uncertain and has put the spotlight on Ms Harris who is likely to emerge as the expected Democrats candidate, if Mr Biden chooses to not run.